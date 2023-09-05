iHeartRadio

Collision involving dump truck closes section of London Drive


Sarnia police are investigating a collision involving a car and a dump truck in Sarnia, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police Service/Twitter)

Sarnia police are investigating a collision involving a car and a dump truck.

Police have closed the westbound lanes on London Road at Pontiac Drive as the Traffic Reconstructionist Unit investigates.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

