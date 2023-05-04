Collision involving horse and buggy sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to hospital and two horses have been euthanized after a horse and buggy and van collided in Mapleton Township on Thursday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police in Wellington County said it happened around 8:30 a.m. at 8th Line between Wellington Road 12 and Side Road 18.
“The five occupants of the cart were all transported to hospital with one of those being transported to a trauma centre,” said Cst. Joshua Cunningham with Wellington County OPP. “The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.”
Fire officials with Mapleton Township fire department said three people were taken to a hospital in Fergus with minor injuries, meanwhile, two others were airlifted to a trauma centre in Hamilton with serious injuries.
Fire officials said two horses needed to be euthanized following the collision.
The roadway remained closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
#WellingtonOPP investigating serious collision on 8th line @MapletonTwp ^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/VZBcTvuv2u— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 4, 2023
