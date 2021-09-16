iHeartRadio

Collision involving pedestrian and vehicle closes section of Fairway Road North

A file image of a Waterloo Regional Police car.

Waterloo regional police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle along Fairway Road North on Thursday evening.

Emergency services responded to the scene at Thaler Avenue around 5:40 p.m.

Traffic from Fairway Road North was diverted along Thaler Avenue while police investigated.

Police said the extent of the injuries is unclear, adding investigators were interacting with the pedestrian and encouraging them to seek medical treatment.

