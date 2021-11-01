Collision involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Wallaceburg.

Police say officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision Saturday on Dufferin Avenue and Arnold Street.

The collision involved a single vehicle and a female pedestrian.

Police say as a result of the collision one party was taken to the hospital and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87298. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).