Collision involving pedestrian sends one person to hospital
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Wallaceburg.
Police say officers responded to a serious motor vehicle collision Saturday on Dufferin Avenue and Arnold Street.
The collision involved a single vehicle and a female pedestrian.
Police say as a result of the collision one party was taken to the hospital and sustained life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Dan Carroll at dancar@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 87298. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
