London police are investigating after a man was found dead along the train tracks west of Clarke Road early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the tracks west of Clarke near Firestone Boulvard around 7:20 a.m. for a collision between a train and a pedestrian.

London police and CN Rail police remain on scene to continue the investigation and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.