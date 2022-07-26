Collision involving vehicle and ATV claims two lives: Lambton County OPP

Two ATV riders have died following a collision with another vehicle in Lambton County last Saturday.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by Lambton County OPP, at 12:30 p.m. on July 23, first responders, including OPP and EMS responded to a collision involving a vehicle and an ATV on Oil Heritage Road, in Enniskillen Township, Ont.

According to police, the two riders of the ATV were pronounced deceased at the scene.

They have since been identified as Edward Jolly, 50, and Susan Jolly, 48, of the Petrolia, Ont. area.

Oil Heritage Road was closed between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line until approximately 8:00 p.m. while OPP investigated.

Police say no charges have been laid at this time.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.