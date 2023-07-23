Collision kills two New Brunswick men: RCMP

Two men from New Brunswick have died after a two-vehicle collision in Little Southwest on Saturday.

According to police, the victims are a 57-year-old Tracadie man and a 62-year-old man from Saint-Irénée.

First responders were called to the scene around 6:35 p.m., where they discovered a side-by-side and a pickup truck had collided.

Investigators believe the collision happened when the side-by-side crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the pickup truck.

The two victims, who were the only occupants of the side-by-side, died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck was not injured in the collision.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

