Collision leads to impaired charges in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police were called to a collision on Degge Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they said they spoke to the driver at fault for the crash, and believed him to be driving while impaired by alcohol.

Police said the man had originally identified himself with a false name. When police confirmed the man’s true identity, they learned the man was under a court order to not communicate with or attend the residence of a female living on Degge Street.

As a result, police charged a 63-year-old Chatham man with impaired driving, obstruct police, and two counts of failing to comply.

The man was arrested and brought back to the police station where he was held until he sobered up. He has a future court date scheduled for April 17.