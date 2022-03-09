Collision leads to multiple charges for motorcyclist
A Windsor man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision on a stolen motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.
Police say officers responded to a crash between a van and a motorcycle at Wyandotte Street and Marentette Avenue around 4:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist fled the scene before police could arrive but officers obtained a description of the driver.
Police say further investigation found the motorcycle was reported stolen on March 5 from a home in the 500 block of Bruce Avenue.
Officers found the motorcyclist in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue around 5 p.m. and arrested him without incident.
The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The 32-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of:
- Possession of a Stolen Property Under $5000
- Fail to Comply with Release Order
- Fail to Stop After Accident
- Drive While Prohibited X7
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
