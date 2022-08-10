iHeartRadio

Collision leaves car in ditch after allegedly speeding through stop sign

image.png

A driver who was reportedly speeding collided with a truck after allegedly driving through a stop sign Wednesday morning.

The driver hit a pick-up truck at Westdel Bourne and Longwoods Road in south London, allegedly continuing without stopping until the vehicle ended up in a ditch at Westel and Westminster Drive.

"The little red car failed to stop and kind of drove right in front of me. I had no place to go but a quick right turn and into the ditch. It gets you to that point where you get the little shakes and you think, "do I really want to drive anymore," said David Nagy who was involved in the collision.

Witnesses tell CTV News London that the female driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

12