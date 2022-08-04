Collision on Hwy. 17 in Sudbury
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Bertrand
Few details are known at this hour, but a collision temporarily closed part of Highway 17 in Sudbury.
According to a tweets by Ontario 511, all lanes of the highway were closed between Fairbanks Lake Road and Den Lou Road for a short period after 4:30 p.m.
All lanes have since re-opened.
Cleared: Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions at FAIRBANKS LAKE RD (N) DEN/LOU RD (S). All lanes closed. #Closures #ONHwys— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) August 4, 2022
More information to follow as it becomes available. Check back for updates on this developing news.
