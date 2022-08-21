iHeartRadio

Collision outside of Aylmer, Saturday

Crash at John-Wise Line and Highway 73 involving 2 pickup trucks on Saturday August 20, 2022 (Source: Anthony D’Alessandro)

Although there is little information at this time, a crash investigation continues south of Aylmer.

OPP closed off John-Wise Line near Imperial Road late Saturday afternoon.

Drone photos submitted by a viewer show two heavily damaged vehicles.

Police have not provided an update on the collision at this time.

