Collision takes out traffic lights at South Windsor intersection

Windsor police say traffic is heavily backed up at Dougall Avenue and Cabana Road due to a collision.

Police say traffic lights at the intersection are not functioning, and the northbound lanes of Dougall Ave. are closed from Cabana Rd to Beals Street.

Update to Dougall and Cabana. Traffic lights are expected to be out for the next 2 to 3 hours.. No left turns will be permitted from any direction. Traffic is still backed up in this area. Please continue to find an alternate route until further notice. #YQGTraffic 8421 -08421

Motorists were asked to use an alternate route.

Police say the traffic lights are working once again.