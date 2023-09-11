Collision with hydro pole on CR 124 under investigation

Provincial police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a hydro pole in Shelburne over the weekend.

According to police, the crash happened on County Road 124 on Sunday afternoon.

Police closed the road between Wansbrough Way and County Road 17 because of the downed power lines.

The area was blocked to traffic for roughly 15 hours for crews to repair the hydro pole. It reopened shortly before six Monday morning.

Police say no injuries were reported.

There is no word on any charges.