Collision with moose leaves two people seriously injured near Sudbury

A vehicle and a moose collided just north of Sudbury on Monday night, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

Police were called around 11 p.m. to respond to the Hwy. 144 crash just outside of the city.

“Preliminary investigation indicated that a motor vehicle had struck a moose,” police said in a news release.

“Two people had been transported to the local hospital by the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Paramedic Services, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 144 was closed in both directions for just more than five hours during the investigation.