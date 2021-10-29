Collision with unmarked police car sends three people to hospital: Winnipeg police

Three people, including two police officers, were sent to the hospital on Thursday evening following a crash involving an unmarked police car in Winnipeg’s North End.

The collision took place at around 7 p.m. near Main Street and College Avenue.

The Winnipeg police officers were driving south on Main when their car collided with another vehicle.

The officers and the driver of the other car, a woman in her twenties, were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The two officers were treated and released, while the woman is still in the hospital.

According to Manitoba’s police watchdog, the woman sustained fractured vertebrae, and one of the officers is suspected to have a broken arm.

Images from the scene show the two cars with severe damage.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been notified about the incident and will assume responsibility for the investigation.

The IIU asks witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to contact 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU continues to investigate and will not be providing any further details.