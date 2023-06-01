Collision with utility pole in Bracebridge sends one to hospital

One person suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole in Bracebridge.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Kimberley Avenue near Rene Caisse Lane Thursday afternoon to find the vehicle flipped onto its roof and the hydro pole snapped and lying on the ground.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.