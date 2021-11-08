Colonization Road in St. Clements renamed with reconciliation in mind

Colonization Road in the RM of St. Clements now has a new name.

As part of a collaboration between the rural municipality and Brokenhead Ojibway Nation, Colonization Road has now been renamed Reconciliation Road.

Announced Monday afternoon, the name change comes after months of work.

"The process for the renaming of the road started simply by a Facebook post asking council to consider renaming the road as it resonates with those who have been affected by colonialism," said Debbie Fiebelkorn, mayor of St. Clements.

Fiebelkorn said after not knowing how to proceed, the municipality reached out to Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

"The history of colonization is a painful history for Indigenous people," said Deborah Smith, Chief of Brokenhead Ojibway Nation.

"I see the renaming of Colonization Road as emblematic. The road symbolizes travelling to a destination. My hope is this first step leads us to a greater understanding of what we must do collectively and collaboratively to evoke transformative change."

To mark Reconciliation Road, a boulder and a plaque will be placed at the southern junction of the road and Highway 59.

Smith said people must continue to learn about the history of colonization going forward.

"I'm so happy Brokenhead Ojibway Nation played a part in dismantling colonial public symbols that normalize colonization," she said.

"Part of the road ahead is ensuring our non-Indigenous neighbours and relatives continue to learn and educate themselves about the history of Canada."

Fiebelkorn said the process of renaming the road has been exactly that – a learning experience.

"It has been a learning experience for many of us as we move forward down the road to reconciliation."