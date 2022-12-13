Colorado low could bring up to 30 cm to southern Manitoba

A Colorado low is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to southern Manitoba this week, with accumulations that could range between 20 and 30 centimetres (cm).

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for most southern Manitoba communities, including Winnipeg, Brandon, and Steinbach.

The statement notes that ahead of the Colorado low, southern Manitoba will see some light snow and freezing drizzle on Tuesday morning.

The Colorado low will then move into the upper Midwest of the United States, which will bring snow into Manitoba starting on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. The snow is expected to be heavy and wet due to the above seasonal temperatures. Communities along the border are expected to experience the worst conditions.

ECCC explains that as the low-pressure system moves through the Midwestern states towards the Great Lakes on Wednesday night and Thursday, a “hang back area of snowfall is expected to linger” in southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan through the week.

The weather agency adds that snowfall amounts are expected to stay “sub-warning” for each forecast period; however, since the snowfall is expected to last throughout the week, the accumulations will range between 10 and 20 cm. Some areas will receive as much as 30 cm of snow by the weekend.

ECCC adds that some areas in western Manitoba and eastern Saskatchewan could see higher snowfall totals as the low-pressure system reaches the higher terrain.

As the Colorado low moves east, conditions will improve on Friday and Saturday. This will also usher in a surge of Arctic air and bring back more normal temperatures to southern Manitoba.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS TO SOUTHERN HEALTH

Southern Health -Santé Sud issued a public service announcement to advise that the weather conditions and potential limited road access could cause delays or cancellations to appointments and scheduled events. Power outages could also affect phone and online services, and the health authority may be unable to provide notification of cancellations.

Southern Health suggests calling ahead to confirm your appointment, and encourages home care clients to activate their backup plans. Midwifery clients are asked to consider staying where they are able to access a hospital if a home birth is planned but not possible due to closed or unsafe roads.