Colours on the Beach raises funds for new MRI machine

It wasn’t typical beach weather, but dozens of people came to Port Stanley, Ont. to enjoy a festival.

The main beach was full of colour Saturday as Indian Culture of London, Ont. put on a festival called Colours on the Beach.

More than 40 different cultures are gathering under one umbrella to celebrate Holi, a festival of the colours.

People of all ages were enjoying music, food, local vendors, and colour in an effort to raise money for the hospital in St. Thomas

“Today is special because we are donating the funds we are raising here by colouring, and money raised [goes] to the St. Thomas General Hospital for the new MRI machine,” said Jahnvi Patel, president of Indian Culture of London.

“4-5,000 patients have to go to [nearby hospitals for an MRI test], but now they don't have to go, because we are getting the machine in their hometown,” Patel added.