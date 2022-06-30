Colton Smith traded to Windsor Spitfires

Eighteen-year-old Colton Smith will be joining the Windsor Spitfires for the upcoming season.

Smith played left wing for the London Knights in the 2021-2022 season before being traded to the Spits on Thursday.

Smith is the son of former Windsor Spits coach and current head coach of the Ottawa Senators DJ Smith.

The London Knights completed the trade with Windsor for 4th Round Selection in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.

Welcome to Spitfire Nation, Colton Smith! ✈️✈️#WindsorSpitfires pic.twitter.com/s3ZcaQRyza