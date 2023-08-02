'Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever': Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered

Hundreds of people packed into Windsor United Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life of Colton Arthur Sisco, a six-year-old boy who was swept away amid flash flooding in Nova Scotia on July 22.

Adults and children alike wore bright colours and superhero t-shirts. Sisco’s grandfather dressed up in a Spiderman costume, a nod to Colton’s favourite superhero.

Premier Tim Houston, Hants West MLA Melissa Sheehy-Richard, Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois and West Hants Mayor Abraham Zebian all attended, along with Colton’s teachers, community members, firefighters and other first responders.

Officiant Reverend Kevin Cox said it takes a village to raise a child and their village came together Tuesday.

“We share in the pain of loss,” said Cox. “We also come together to celebrate life filled with natural innocence, filled with joy and mischief, tricks and toys, popcorn and pigs, superheroes and screwdrivers, bright colours and bewildering questions.”

The service marked the third time since Friday the community gathered to grieve after four people disappeared during the torrential downpour and widespread flooding.

Nicholas Holland, a 52-year-old talented musician and father of two, was remembered Friday at a gathering in Upper Tantallon.

Monday afternoon, people came together at the Brooklyn Fire Department to celebrate the life of six-year-old Natalie Harnish, a little girl who was full of life and loved cheerleading.

The search to find a youth who is still missing has been temporarily paused as crews wait for deep pockets of water to naturally drain from a flooded field and search area.

Colton’s service Tuesday featured some of his favourite music, including “Gummi Bear,” “Sunflower” from Spiderman, and “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons. For a short time, some of the children danced.

Parents Tera and Chris Sisco shared words of remembrance, noting he was the best brother to his older brother Alex.

“You should be here because at six you would be the wisest,” said mother Tera Sisco. “You would have the words that would make us feel better. With the best hugs.”

Sisco said her son played with her hair and called her beautiful every chance he had. On this day, she wore a gown.

“I dressed up just for you today,” she said.

Sisco thanked everyone who was in attendance and everyone who has had her family in their thoughts. She expressed her gratitude to a long list of organizations and people, including the search and rescue teams, fire departments, Federal Fleet Services as well as Armour Transportation.

The mother also spoke to all the kids and anyone who is struggling right now.

“I am mad. I am sad. I want to scream,” she said. “It’s called grieving. And I also want to know why and we don’t know. I want you to know it’s OK to feel that way and that you can tell someone. You don’t need to be scared to cry.”

Sisco encouraged attendees to cherish the little moments in life as much as the big ones.

“Try to heal. Try to smile. Colton wouldn’t want us sad forever. And he’ll forever be with us,” she said.

