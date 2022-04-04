Colts fall to Battalion Sunday in North Bay
On Sunday, Barrie Colts Ethan Cardwell had three points in a losing effort in North Bay.
The Battalion jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period and didn't look back. North Bay came away with a 6-3 victory and improved their record to 39-18-3.
In the first period, Ethan Cardwell cut into the Battalion lead with a goal assisted by Nathan Allensen and Tyson Foerster.
Cardwell now has 56 points in 44 games this season.
Shortly after the Battalion extended their lead to four goals in the third period, Cardwell tallied his second on the night. North Bay bounced back under a minute later, putting the game on ice.
The Colts added a goal midway through the third period when Cardwell and Anthony Tabak set up Brandt Clarke for his 11th goal on the season.
The Colts are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Peterborough Petes.
