Colwood shooting prompts RCMP search for pickup truck

Mounties say they have recovered a gun and are now looking for the owner of a grey pickup truck after a shooting last week in Colwood.

The West Shore RCMP responded to the intersection of Metchosin Road and Terrahue Road on July 13 following reports of gunshots.

Responding officers, including police dog services, arrived on scene shortly after 5 p.m., searching for evidence and canvassing neighbourhood residents.

A statement from the detachment says police recovered a gun believed to have been involved in the shooting.

No one was injured and police say it was an isolated incident.

Investigators are now looking for a newer model, grey Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a front push bar.

The truck reportedly turned right onto Metchosin Road from Terrahue Road and then turned left onto Lagoon Road after the shooting.

Mounties say they believe the vehicle occupants may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or who has surveillance video from the scene is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.