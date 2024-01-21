Combined donation of $142k goes to support Willistead Manor in Walkerville

A combined donation from Charliegh Charitable Trust, Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) and Friends of Willistead was collected to support the restoration and preservation of the Historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville.

A cheque for $87, 364.59 was presented by the Rotary Club of Windsor to the City of Windsor to go to supporting the restoration of Willistead Manor on Sunday at a reception to recognize donors and supporters of the historic gem. The funds were raised at the 43rd Annual Art in the Park Festival in 2023.

"City Council and the City of Windsor remain committed to heritage conservation and preservation at the historic Willistead Manor in Walkerville. Year after year, we see impactful work undertaken, with exciting projects aimed at preserving the manor while enhancing public access and engagement opportunities. The generous donations from Rotary Club of Windsor (1918), Charleigh Charitable Trust and the Walker family descendants, the Friends of Willistead, and so many others help make this important work possible. The City and Council thank these partners and supporters for their significant contributions, and encourage everyone to visit Willistead Manor the first opportunity you get," said City of Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

As stated in the release from the City of Windsor, restoration work and projects at Willistead Manor will include:

Installation of a new cooling tower and heat pumps

Restoration of the Paul Martin Gardens Terrace

Restoration of the North Terrace

Foundation waterproofing in the gardens and select exterior areas

Restoration of exterior window well grates

Restoration of the sidewalk to the sunken gardens in Willistead Park

Regrading of the south lawn

Restoration of the original terrazzo floor in the Coach House Historical Exhibition

The main courtyard will remain closed until the end of May to undergo a full restoration.

Guests looking for information on bookings during this time are encouraged to visit their website.