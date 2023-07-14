'Come From Away' halts Newfoundland performances after illness among cast and crew
A sold-out musical that is attracting people from across North America to the small town of Gander, N.L., has been forced to cancel performances this week because of illness among the cast and crew.
Michael Rubinoff, producer of "Come From Away," says the five performances scheduled this week through Sunday have been cancelled.
He says the next performance of the show is set for Wednesday.
Rubinoff says he is working to accommodate ticket-holders who missed out by either giving refunds or adding more performances.
The show opened last Friday in Gander with previews and is scheduled to run until Sept. 3 with a cast of 16 actors.
The musical tells the story of Gander's efforts to care for thousands of people stranded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States forced flights to divert there.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.
