'Come help us find them': Blockade remains at Brady Road landfill despite injunction

Demonstrators at the Brady Road Landfill are not backing down more than 24 hours after the city served an injunction to dismantle a roadblock across the main entrance to the landfill.

MMIWG protestors blocking Ethan Boyer Way were on edge Saturday - one day after the City of Winnipeg delivered an injunction ordering them to clear the roadway.

Melissa Morrisseau has been at the site since the blockade first went up more than a week ago, protesting the province's decision not to support a search of Prairie Green Landfill north of the city.

"If I have to stand there, to get arrested, to make a change, or to bring any kind of awareness for the betterment of our people, of our MMIWG, then I will," said Morrisseau.

That's where the remains of Marcedes Myron and Morgan Harris are believed to have been dumped by alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

The group's ability to get to the blockade has been hampered. On Saturday, construction crews were paving the road leading to the protest site, blocking the main entrance and slowing traffic to the other landfill entrance.

"The timing of this couldn’t have been worse," said ward councillor Markus Chambers in a statement. "Between the protests currently occurring and rerouting of large garbage trucks down freshly asphalted roads, how long will it take before this section of roadway will be required to be redone?"

Chambers said he's concerned for the safety of protestors and the impact on traffic.

According to the city's website, construction is scheduled to continue until Monday.

In the meantime, Morrisseau isn't leaving.

"Supporting the families of our MMIWG in Winnipeg and all across Turtle Island, all across Canada, all across the United States."

Tracy Fiddler was disappointed that more people weren't at the blockade on Saturday.

"Come beat the heartbeat of our people. Come wake our sister's souls up. Come help us find them," Fiddler said.

The group says it will continue to block the Brady Road landfill entrance until a search of the Prairie Green landfill begins.