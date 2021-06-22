'Come in and get that first shot:' RVH vaccine clinic opens hundreds of walk-in spots

"Don't book an appointment, don't call a number, just show up." Stella Johnson with Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Immunization Clinic says hundreds of open walk-in spots are available Tuesday as nearly 150,000 Simcoe Muskoka residents still need to get their first shot.

"We have 460 appointments available that were not taken from our online system, and we really want to make it easy for residents in this area to get their first dose," Johnson says.

Ontario recently accelerated the vaccination timeline in Simcoe Muskoka after the area was listed as one of the province's hot spots for the Delta variant.

The region's medical officer of health has said two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are needed for the best protection against the Delta strain.

"We know there's hundreds of thousands of people in the area, almost 150,000 people waiting for that first shot, so we're going to make it easy," Johnson adds.

The clinic on Sperling Drive is open until 8 p.m.

Residents need to bring identification and a health card, if possible, to register for a walk-in appointment.