'Come on Barbie, lets go party': 90's Europop group Aqua coming to Regina
Those in Regina aching for their fill of Aqua are in for a surprise Aug. 29, when the Danish Europop sensation comes to Regina.
The group sky rocketed to fame following the release of their 1997 debut album ‘Aquarium’ which featured hits such as ‘Turn Back Time,’ ‘Doctor Jones’ and of course the well known ‘Barbie Girl.’
With over a billion views on YouTube, “I’m a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie World” has been sung by fans and non-fans alike since the release of the band’s doll-centered music video.
According to the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), a Much Retro Dance Party will precede the concert, offering concert goers an opportunity to hit the dance floor and enjoy some nostalgic tunes from the Much Music era.
“It is the perfect way to immerse yourself in the 90s vibe,” the release read.
General ticket sales will begin on May 26 at 10 a.m.
More information about ticket sale dates and prices can be found on REAL’s website.
-
Toronto man accused of randomly spitting on 3 people on TTC propertyA Toronto man who allegedly spat on three different people unprovoked on TTC property earlier this month is being sought by police.
-
Minden and Chesley, Ont. residents fight to save their hospital's futuresResidents from Minden and Chesley band together to fight for both community hospital's futures amid emergency department closures.
-
Kamloops shooting victim has died, case now a homicide investigation, RCMP sayPolice say a woman shot in Kamloops Sunday evening has died.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crashOne person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Playing sports improves mental health in girls: reportA new Canadian study finds sport has a remarkable impact on mental health, particularly among girls.
-
No new COVID-19-related deaths, no outbreaks reported in Waterloo region this weekThe Region of Waterloo is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths this week, as well as zero active outbreaks in high-risk settings.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in AzildaGreater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
-
One-year anniversary of Hanover, Ont. fire that displaced over 50 residentsIn the early morning hours on May 19 of last year, a Hanover, Ont. police officer spotted smoke coming from the roof of a downtown rooming house.