'Come, step into Italy': Italian Centre set to open 5th location

Alberta’s largest family-owned specialty food store is opening in Sherwood Park.

The Strathcona County store is scheduled to open July 21 at 11 a.m. The store located at 8005 Emerald Drive is the fifth location, including three in Edmonton and one in Calgary.

The new store will be the Italian Centre’s largest location at 22,500 sq. ft. The store will feature a 50-person café, 30-person patio, and 70-foot deli counter.

“The excitement area residents have shared with us since making the announcement in February 2020 at Emerald Hills Urban Village has been overwhelming," says Teresa Spinelli, owner and president of the Italian Centre Shop.

"Despite a global pandemic - we're opening on time and that's a true testament to our partners, team and the community. We can't wait to open these doors and bring joy to the hearts (and stomachs) of our new friends and neighbours,” she added.

The building is designed by OCI Architecture. Inspired by Italian culture and tradition, the Sherwood Park location will have shelving mimicking Roman aqueducts and cathedral-style wall adornments, read a release by the Italian Centre.

"This location is truly a culmination of the best elements from each of the existing Italian Centre Shop locations,” says Sid Assaf, principal and lead designer of OCI Architecture. “We've designed this space to be a shopping experience to awaken all five senses and to charm and delight everyone who visits, each time they visit.”