Comedian Andrew Schulz coming to Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor is bringing another comedian to the city.

Andrew Schulz will take the Colosseum stage on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

Schulz is an international touring standup comic and podcaster known for his unfiltered comedy. Over 150,000 fans attended his last North American tour, Infamous.

In 2020, Andrew created and starred in Netflix's Schulz Saves America. The special was inspired by his weekly “Turn Your Phone” rants.

In the podcast sphere, Schulz’s show, Flagrant, is listened to by two million fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with legendary radio and television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Tickets for The Andrew Schulz: The Life Tour live show go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, July 21. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10am on Wednesday, July 19 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for Andrew Schulz. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.