Comedian Brent Butt strays from comic roots with a debut thriller, 'Huge: A Novel'
Canadian actor, comedian and screenwriter Brent Butt is adding budding novelist to his resume with the release of his debut publication in October.
"Huge: A Novel" is being billed as an unexpectedly dark and twisted thriller from the family-friendly entertainer.
The book follows three standup comedians as they embark on a run of shows across a remote stretch of rural Canadian countryside in 1994 only to find it becomes a tour less about getting laughs and more about staying alive as one man displays true and terrifying talents.
The novel is being published by Doubleday Canada, an imprint under Penguin Random House Canada, and will be available Oct. 3.
Butt says he is grateful to have worked with an open-minded publisher who understands comedy and horror often crawl out of the same seed.
The Saskatchewan-born comedian is best known for creating and starring in the sitcom "Corner Gas," which ran for six seasons on CTV and spawned a spinoff movie and animated series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2023.
