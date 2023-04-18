Comedian Jeff Dunham to hit The Colosseum stage this summer

Comedian and famed ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will be bringing his “Still not Cancelled” tour to Caesars Windsor this summer.

Dunham and his gang of puppet characters will hit The Colosseum stage on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m.

The ventriloquist has become a comedy superstar with his sold-out global tours, broadcast specials, a star on the Holly Walk of Fame and a few Guinness Book of World Records to his name and is one of the most “inventive” entertainers.

Dunham has 11 record-breaking comedy specials including three of Comedy Central’s most viewed specials of their respective years with “Me the People,” (2022), “Minding the Monsters,” (2012), “Controlled Chaos” (2011), and his “Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special” (2008), remains the network’s highest rated program of all time.

Dunham’s most recent special, “Me the People” become the highest rated stand-up special since “Jeff Dunham: The Unrehearsed Pandemic Special” two years ago, and the most watched comedy special of 2022.

His autobiography “All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me,” landed Dunham on the New York Times’ Best Seller list three weeks in a row. He was also named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.

Tickets for Dunham will go one sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The box office is open Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 to 10 p.m.