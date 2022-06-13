Comedian John Mulaney coming to Calgary, Edmonton this fall
Comedian John Mulaney will perform in both Calgary and Edmonton this fall.
The former Saturday Night Live writer, known for creating memorable characters like Stefon (as performed by Bill Hader), also appeared as a Weekend Update correspondent and has been invited to host SNL five times.
Mulaney has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.
He'll be visiting Edmonton's Rogers Place at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 and Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 as part of his new tour John Mulaney: From Scratch.
"The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from multiple Madison Square Gardens to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows including eight additional shows in Canada," said a Monday release.
Tickets for the Edmonton show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on June 15 through Ticketmaster.
Tickets for the Calgary show, meanwhile, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on June 17 through Ticketmaster.
