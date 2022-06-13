Comedian John Mulaney coming to Calgary this fall
Comedian John Mulaney will perform in Calgary this fall at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The former Saturday Night Live writer, known for creating memorable characters like Stefon (as performed by Bill Hader), also appeared as a Weekend Update correspondent and has been invited to host SNL five times.
Mulaney has written for IFC’s Documentary Now! and Netflix’s Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew.
He'll be visiting the 'Dome at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 as part of his new tour John Mulaney: From Scratch.
"The John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from multiple Madison Square Gardens to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows including eight additional shows in Canada," said a Monday release.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on June 17 through Ticketmaster.
-
'Heartbroken:' York school board confirms death of student trustee as a result of weekend collisionA student trustee with the York Region District School Board has passed away following a weekend motor vehicle collision.
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel caseAmber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
-
Romance, extortion, investment: Here's how much B.C. fraud victims lost on averageBritish Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Brewing success: N.B. company receives national award for its unique frozen tea productsA New Brunswick-based company was recently recognized for its frozen tea plant products.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimonyThe inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in courtYafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and ExshawSignificant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
Windsor council warned of 'significant risk' of losing NextStar EV battery plantWindsor city council is being asked to support a request to the province to provide an expedited zoning approval for the NextStar battery plant investment, without which the $5-billion Stellantis-LGES plant and the associated 2,500 jobs could be in jeopardy, according to a city report.