Comedian John Mulaney coming to Ottawa this fall

Comedian John Mulaney is bringing his stand-up tour to Ottawa this fall.

Mulaney is playing TD Place on Thursday, Nov. 3, one of 12 Canadian dates on his tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The ‘John Mulaney: From Scratch’ tour has sold out Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl and other venues across North America.

Mulaney began his career as a writer on Saturday Night Live in 2008 and has since hosted the show five times.

His latest Netflix special, ‘Kid Gorgeous,’ won an Emmy for outstanding writing in a variety special. He has also starred on Broadway in the hit show ‘Oh, Hello’ with Nick Kroll.

Mulaney has also been open about his decision to enter rehab to treat his struggles with alcohol and cocaine addiction, with his experience informing some of his new material.

Here are his Canadian tour dates: