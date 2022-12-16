Comedian Kevin Hart adds second show in Moncton, N.B.
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is adding a second show in Moncton, N.B., as part of his Reality Check Tour.
The added show will be held at the Avenir Centre on April 18, 2023, following a show the day before.
Hart’s tour was recently ranked as the highest-grossing comedy tour of the year by Billboard.
The father of four and star of films like “Get Hard” and “Central Intelligence” recently won a People’s Choice Award for the top comedy act of 2022.
According to a press release, the event will be a "phone-free experience" with cell phones secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.
"Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue," the release reads, adding anyone seen using an electronic device during the performance will be removed by security.
Tickets for Hart's Halifax and Moncton shows are on sale now.
