Comedian Kevin Hart returning to the Maritimes in April

Award-winning comedian and actor Kevin Hart is set to return to the Maritimes in April 2023.

Hart is scheduled to perform in Halifax on April 16 and Moncton on April 17 as part of his Reality Check Tour. The dates are among the nine additional shows recently announced across Canada and the U.S.

Recently named the number one Comedy Tour of the Year by Billboard, Hart's Reality Check Tour included more than 80 shows over the course of 2022.

The father of four and star of films like "Get Hard" and "Central Intelligence" also won the People's Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022.

The newly announced tour dates in Atlantic Canada mark the first time Hart has returned to the region since his 2018 controversy that saw him step down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards after homophobic tweets from his past resurfaced online.

According to a press release, the event will be a "phone-free experience" with cell phones secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

"Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue," the release reads, adding anyone seen using an electronic device during the performance will be removed by security.

Tickets for Hart's Halifax and Moncton shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticket Atlantic's website.