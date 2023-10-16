Comedian Russell Peters returns to Caesars Windsor this winter

Comedian Russell Peters is coming back to Windsor this January.

His new show Russell Peters: Live will hit the Caesars Windsor stage on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.

Russell Peters was recently named as one of Rolling Stone’s 50 Best Comics of All Time. He started doing stand-up at the age of nineteen at open mics in his native Toronto and spent the next 15 years honing his craft at clubs across Canada and the UK.

In 2004, Peters gained critical and global recognition for his CTV Comedy Now special and soon became the first comedian to sell out Toronto’s Air Canada Centre in 2007. Peters went on to set attendance records at venues from Madison Square Garden to The Sydney Opera House to London’s O2 Arena – where he broke the UK attendance record for the highest number of tickets sold for an individual comedy show.

His subsequent tours were captured in his successful specials broadcast on Showtime and Comedy Central: Outsourced in 2006; Red, White, and Brown in 2008; and, The Green Card Tour in 2010. In 2013, Peters became the first comedian to create a Netflix Original Comedy Special. Peters’ most recent tour, The Deported World Tour was seen by over 400,000 fans in 40 cities across 20 countries and culminated in the stand-up special, Russell Peters Deported on Amazon Prime in January 2020.

Peters has been awarded Gemini, Peabody, Emmy, and Canadian Screen Awards for his hosting, producing, and acting talents. His last TV series, The Indian Detective set a Canadian viewership record for Bell Media/CTV in 2017 and was released globally on Netflix.

Peters just launched his own Podcast, Culturally Cancelled with Russell Peters on iHeart Media/Cloud 10 and is currently developing a TV series based on his childhood in Canada in the 1980s, as well as executive producing the TV series Late Bloomer with YouTube sensation Jus Reign.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 20. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday & Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.