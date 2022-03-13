Comedy show raising money for Sault Helping Hands

A stand-up comedy act is making stop in Sault Ste. Marie this month. Franco Taddeo, Maija DiGiorgio, Tara Cannistraci, Guido Grasso and N'Riko Rennella are bringing the WTF (Way Too Funny) Comedy Tour to the Machine Shop later this month. Part of the proceeds raised will be going toward Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands, as the organization is planning some big changes.

Event promoter Andreas Priftis says tickets to the Soo show are selling fast.

"I'm really happy that things are kind of opening up as well too," said Prifis. "You're seeing the influx, people are coming back. They're coming back to shows, they want to be out. They're thirsty for laughter. They're thirsty for that night out."

Priftis credits volunteers at Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands for the strong ticket sales.

"They've been working very, very good with us," he said. "They've promoted this event to the point where I think we're going to be close to 500 (people.) We might be pulling a second night with this."

Wendy Gutcher, founder of Helping Hands, said the organization has outgrown its current home on Gore Street, and some of the money from the show will help with an eventual move.

"We definitely need to move into a bigger home," said Gutcher. "Everything in our home here right now is free, from clothes to household items to miscellaneous. So, we definitely need a bigger home, bigger space."

And in an effort to maximize the fundraising effort, Gutcher said "Helping Hands" will be unveiling a new product at the show.

"We have our own coffee line!" exclaims Gutcher. "It's called 'Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands – One Cup at a Time.' And we will be definitely selling bags of coffee at the event on March 24th. So yes, we're very excited to be promoting that."

The "WTF Comedy Tour" comes to the Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie on March 24th. The promoter says they are working on plans for a second night and will be finalizing that date shortly.