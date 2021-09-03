Comfortable Labour Day Weekend ahead
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
Environment Canada forecasting more seasonal temperatures this Labour Day long weekend.
Mainly sunny Friday with a High of 24 C. Low of 13 C.
A mix of sun and cloud Saturday. High or 25 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a Low of 17 C.
Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain on Sunday. High of 27 C. Low of 16 C.
A mix of sun and cloud for your Labour Day Monday. High of 26 C. Low of 15 C.
A similar forecast on Tuesday as many kids head back to school for a new year. High of 25. Low of 16 C.
A 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday with a High of 23 C Low of 14.
The average High for this time of year is 24 C while the average Low is 14 C.
-
