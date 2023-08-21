‘Comfortable Tuesday’ expected in London, Ont. region
Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a daytime high of 24 degrees. A few clouds will move into the region by the evening with a low of 15 degrees overnight and a chance of showers.
“The next chance for rain across the region will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “We will see some showers move through the Bruce Peninsula and midwestern Ontario as we head through the early part of [Wednesday]. We could even see a thunderstorm”
Wednesday afternoon will be mainly cloudy with a few spotty showers and a high of 23 degrees.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
-
West Edmonton Mall on lockdown amid multiple reports of shootingThe city's iconic West Edmonton Mall is on lockdown on Monday night amid multiple social-media reports of a shooting in its parking lot.
-
Alberta Opposition urges audit of failed provincial lab testing privatization planAlberta's Opposition NDP is asking the auditor general to investigate the province's failed attempt to privatize community lab testing.
-
Work of Washago artists up for grabsThe streets of Washago have been brightened by local artists' work, which will one day soon be up for grabs.
-
Barrie hairstylists freshening up city's most vulnerable free of chargeSome Barrie hairstylists are rallying to use their talents to help the city's most vulnerable.
-
RCMP in Leduc stage summer recruitment efforts as interest in policing careers wanesLeduc's RCMP detachment is holding recruiting events as a way to help the public gain an interest in joining the police force as the number of applications is down.
-
Timmins police cleared incident related to teen’s death this springThe Timmins Police Service has been cleared in a case where a 14-year-old boy took hid own life during an incident involving police in April.
-
'It's really something': Humane society opens new pet adoption centre in North BayThe North Bay and District Humane Society is celebrating the official opening of its new pet adoption and animal wellness centre.
-
B.C. wildlife rehab centre prepares to take in animals orphaned or displaced due to firesA Smithers, B.C., wildlife rehabilitation facility has seen how disastrous wildfire seasons have impacted wildlife in the past and is preparing to welcome displaced animals as fires rage across the province.
-
Campers fined for defying fire ban even after B.C. declared state of emergencyEven amid a provincial state of emergency that has seen tens of thousands forced to flee their homes due to wildfires, people in B.C. are defying a ban on campfires.