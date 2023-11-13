Comic book bandit sought in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police are asking for help after about $3,000 worth of comic books were reported stolen after a break and enter in Chatham.

Sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 12, police say unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the area of Oxley Drive.

Police say they gained entry through a window and removed approximately $3000 worth of comic books.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carley Horvath at 519-436-6600 mailbox #87359 or carleyh@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.