Comic stores welcomed guests for Free Comic Book Day, Saturday

With comic conventions postponed due to COVID-19, Saturday offered a return to 'normal' with Free Comic Book Day.

While obeying the rules of the pandemic, visitors lined up for their free comic books on Saturday.

Celebrating 20 years, the annual international event which is sponsored by the publishers, suppliers, and retailers of comic books, came back in full force after being postponed from its usual day – the first Saturday in May.

World's Away, Neo Tokyo, L.A. Mood Comics and Games, and Heroes Comics opened their doors to allow a much needed break while offering a choice of two comics per person as well as a stamp for those participating in the Comic Shop Crossover.

A line of people stretching down Dundas to Clarence Street waited their turn to get their comics from Heroes Comics while others waited their turn to enter stores involved.

Star Wars characters from the Canadian 501st Legion joined the fun in full attire while children and adults alike dressed as their favourite super heroes.

Free Comic Book Day's purpose is to introduce or reintroduce people to comic books, artwork, and to join like-minded people together for a day of fun.