Comicon returns to Toronto after two-year hiatus

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will be bustling with thousands of comic lovers this weekend as Comicon returns to the city.

The annual sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Toronto -- which has been on hiatus since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- is running for the next three days and offers a chance for comic lovers to dress up and interact with celebrities from their favourite shows.

Some of the biggest celebrities participating in the massive event this year include Lou Ferrigno from “The Incredible Hulk,” Laura Vandervoort from “Smallville,” and Austin St. James from “Power Rangers."

Ferrigno is world-renowned for his bodybuilding career and starring as the green superhero in the TV series that aired in the late 70s.

He says he enjoys coming to the family-friendly event to meet comic enthusiasts and tell them about his time working on the hit show.

“They (fans) want to know about the makeup, about the situation, about the acting. It’s great because it's an instant gratification I receive here,” Ferrigno told CP24 on Friday.

“I'll be here for 12 hours all day, I'll be here all weekend. I can't wait to meet my fans. I'm very excited to see everybody back here in Toronto,” he added.

Along with meeting some of the comic world’s biggest stars, attendees can watch comic artists compete in a sketch duel, attend celebrity Q&As and hands-on workshops, and shop for rare comic books and original artwork.

On Sunday, Comicon is hosting a whole day of "Sailor Moon"-themed programming to celebrate the comic’s 30th anniversary.

A single admission ticket starts at $25 and the event runs through Sunday.