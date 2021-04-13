Coming Soon: New life for Kensington's iconic Plaza Theatre

Calgary film buffs have reason to celebrate as a historic independent art house theatre in the northwest has secured a new tenant who plans to bring the screen back to life.

The family-run Plaza Theatre in Kensington, which originally opened in 1935, closed its doors in the summer of 2020 and faced an uncertain future.

The 'For Lease' message on the marquee has been replaced by an ambiguous 'Coming Soon', teasing an upcoming change.

The owners confirm to CTV News that the building has been leased and that the new tenants plan to operate it as a theatre under The Plaza Theatre name.

Minor renovations to the interior are underway but a timeline for the first showing remains in flux as theatres are included in the third step of the province's reopening plan.

With files from CTV's Ina Sidhu