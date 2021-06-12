Coming soon to a town near you: New drive-in movie theatre opening in Gananoque

A drive-in movie theatre is set to open in Gananoque, Ont. for the first time in decades.

It’s being opened by Jamie Peterson, who co-owns Silver Cinema Movie Theatre with his dad.

With the pandemic pulling the curtain on their indoor screens for most of the year, Peterson says it seemed like the perfect time to make their dream of bringing a drive-in theatre to the town a reality.

The outdoor screen will be built in the lot behind their current theatre, and will show new releases, big blockbusters and have a focus on family-friendly entertainment, says Peterson.

"The drive-in is a special kind of experience," he says. "I mean, you get to be outside, you get to be watching movies under the stars, but you also, you get to be in your own space."

The gates will officially open in July, although no official date has been announced. With popcorn and candy on the menu, they promise to have all the fixings for you to make that nostalgia real again.

Peterson says they’ll use an old bus as a concession stand and a ticket booth, as well.

With its location near the downtown core, some small businesses say it’s another exciting draw for visitors in the area.

Old English Pub owner Darren Towriess hopes visitors will be drawn to it when travelling is allowed more.

"People will come for dinner, they’ll come to shop," he says. "They‘ll come to dinner after, everyone will benefit."

It’s not the first drive-in for Gananoque, but it’s been four decades since the last one closed.

Peterson says they’re ready for lights, camera, and all of the movie action.

"If this is the way we can give back, give people some entertainment, give them something to be excited about I just think that’s a really cool thing," says Peterson.

The 1000 Islands Drive In is located at 345 Herbert St. in Gananoque.