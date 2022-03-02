'Coming with suitcases, maybe': How Edmonton is helping Ukrainians and preparing for refugees

From buying and delivering tactical gear to the warzone to getting jobs, supplies and computers ready for refugees, Edmontonians are digging in to help the people of Ukraine.

At a tactical store just off of the Yellowhead – medical supplies, boots and protective gear is in short supply.

“It’s been hard. We’re constantly ordering stuff in. We’re priority shopping stuff in, just to keep up with the demand right now,” said Jeremy Dunford.

He owns Battle Rattle Tactical Supplies and said ever since the Russian invasion started, customers have been buying out sections of his store and donating them to charities supporting Ukraine.

One Edmontonian even boarded a plane to Ukraine with a load of supplies, Dunford said, and the store helped pay for his flight.

“He’s loaded up with medical supplies, boots, rain gear, stuff like that. We just wanted to do our part to donate,” Dunford said.

Another Edmontonian, Roman Basarab, purchased military vests, first aid kits, and sleeping bags from Battle Rattle Tactical Supplies to send to Ukraine.

"We're trying to help them at this hard time," said Basarab. "I'm Ukrainian, I've lived in Canada for 10 years, but I just couldn't stay aside and I just want to do something useful and not just sit and do nothing."

He's been in contact with his family and friends in Ukraine to find out what supplies are needed by soldiers. They've told him military vests and medical kits are the most in demand items in the country.

"Money is not important, life is important. If our vest and our supplies will save at least one life I'm going to be happy."

Canada has agreed to take at least 4,000 refugees. With nearly 350,000 people of Ukrainian heritage in Edmonton, some of those people are bound to move to Alberta, although it's unclear how many.

“They’re basically coming with suitcases, maybe with clothing, and that’s it,” said John Shalewa at Ukrainian Canadian Social Services.

A database of locals who are ready to lend a hand is being created, with about 20 businesses and individuals already signed up.

“Offering jobs for the refugees when they come. They’re offering supplies. We’ve heard about laptops, computers,” Shalewa explained.

“We have to be prepared. We don’t want to be trying to work this out when the people are here already.”

Ukrainian Canadian Social Services is calling on the federal government to further cut red tape to speed up the refugee process.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli