Commemorating Remembrance Day in Simcoe County

Barrie’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch and the City joined communities nationwide to celebrate Remembrance Day Friday.

The annual Remembrance Day parade began at 10 a.m. and started on Dunlop Street at Mulcaster and marched to the Five Points intersection.

From there, the parade halted in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square for the ceremony.

There was two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. followed by the ceremony, laying of the wreaths and a Feu De Joie – a blank gunfire consisting of a rifle salute.

Members of the Barrie Police Service were at the Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Barrie today to reflect and remember those who sacrificed to serve our country, and those who continue to serve. #RemembranceDay #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/mNueJh1fsW

In Orillia, hundreds gathered at the Soldier's Memorial Hospital Cenotaph to pay their respect to those who served.

Pipers marched toward the monument before a moment of silence and a wreath-laying ceremony.

Among those in the crowd was a Silver Cross mother whose son paid the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan over a decade ago.

"I don't think war can be diluted. It happens, it's awful, but it's fought by others to protect us, so it's a lesson that everyone needs to know," said Carol Collier, Silver Cross mother.

Jean Kenny is the widow of a World War Two veteran who had an important message to share.

"Wear a poppy and don't forget. Don't forget what the soldiers did to keep us free. Never forget that," Kenny said.

Collier added she was proud to see many children at the ceremony.