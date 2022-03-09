Commemorative game to celebrate African-Nova Scotian hockey history

A commemorative hockey game, scheduled to be played this weekend, will celebrate a remarkable chapter in African-Nova Scotian and Canadian hockey history.

Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's Diversity and Inclusion Task Force, is the lead organizer for what he calls a special and historic hockey showcase.

“We are hoping to celebrate the history of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes that existed between 1895 and 1930,” said Smith.

According to Smith, Hockey Nova Scotia, along with community and corporate partners, has worked in recent years to recognize the accomplishments of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, as it was called at the time, and African-Canadian hockey players in general, going as far back as the 1800's.

“It was an outstanding brand of hockey," said Smith.

"There were 12 teams competing throughout the Maritimes, including Amherst, Truro, Prince Edward Island and Africville.”

This Saturday, two all-Black rosters will recreate a championship game from the 1920's in Dartmouth.

“The Africville Seasides will take on the visiting Truro Victorias,” said Smith.

Both teams will have brand new jerseys.

“When I learned about the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, I was pretty intrigued about it,” said Craig Gibson.

Gibson, who will play for Africville, says he’s excited to get out on the ice.

“It’s a good way to encourage people to get out and see hockey and encourage African Nova Scotians who never thought they had the ability to play,” said Gibson.

A Black Youth Ice Hockey demonstration will take place between periods, with on-ice instruction.

“We want young people to see this game this weekend so they know they can achieve in this game as well,” said Smith, who also wants the game to help memorialize a long-ago chapter in African Nova Scotian sports history.

“We can’t neglect it and we can’t forget about it.”

The puck will drop between the Truro Victorias and Africville Seasides this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the RBC Dartmouth 4-pad.